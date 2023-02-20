Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $24.14. 6,150,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. Livent has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Livent by 86.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 11.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Livent by 23.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

