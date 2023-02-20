Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $433,606.52 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

