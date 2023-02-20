Locus Chain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $472,114.18 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $96.27 million and $472,114.18 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

