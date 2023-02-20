Loom Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.01 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $63.30 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

