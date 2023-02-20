Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haynes International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Haynes International stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.14. 79,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $695.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 8,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $441,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $698,938.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $172,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,140.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,206 shares of company stock worth $2,148,701 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Haynes International by 45.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Haynes International by 44.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

