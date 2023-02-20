Loop Capital Raises Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $450.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MLM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $405.08.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $371.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.