Lumina Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Lumina Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.66. 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,651. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

