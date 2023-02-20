LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LXP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.18. 2,326,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.