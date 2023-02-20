Magic Internet Money Hits 1-Day Volume of $725,183.57 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC on major exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.82 million and approximately $725,183.57 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars.

