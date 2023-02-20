Magnachip Semiconductor’s (MX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 609,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $430.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

