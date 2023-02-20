Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,488. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% in the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 1,845,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,161,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,791 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,948,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,513,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

