Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of MGY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 2,845,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,488. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

