Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 379,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 200,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.28. 389,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

