Mainz Biomed B.V.’s (MYNZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 259.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MYNZ. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Price Performance

MYNZ traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,121. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

