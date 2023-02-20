Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Sets New 52-Week High at $212.00

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.54), with a volume of 182930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.52).

Majedie Investments Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.27%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

