Manifold Finance Price Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $36.83 or 0.00148511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

