Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,898.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 37.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 426,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 117,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $12,756,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.50. 3,275,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

