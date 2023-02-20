MARBLEX (MBX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.14 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00006456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $58.14 million and $808,800.52 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.6080163 USD and is up 8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $770,820.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

