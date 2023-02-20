Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,187 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 2.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $330,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

MMC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.44. 1,829,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,415. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

