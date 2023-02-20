Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

MAT traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,361. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. Mattel has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 677,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 331,575 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

