Mdex (MDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.93 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $98.30 million and approximately $26.93 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,647,090 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.