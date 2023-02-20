Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 75,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,160,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

