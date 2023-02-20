MELD (MELD) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week

MELD (MELD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $31.96 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MELD has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00424295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,971.31 or 0.28106044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,594,709,586 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02065877 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,450,970.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

