Meter Governance Price Reaches $3.39 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $57.33 million and $1.02 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00013658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001081 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,909,977 coins and its circulating supply is 16,928,802 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,903,964 with 16,926,624 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.64033771 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $536,745.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

