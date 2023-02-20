Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $176.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $194.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Middleby by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

