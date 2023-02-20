Mizuho Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $136.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

