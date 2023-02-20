Mizuho Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $101.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 331.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

