Mizuho Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $101.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. 3,330,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,579. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $72.54 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CF Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

