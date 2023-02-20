Mizuho Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $328.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $325.00 to $328.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.95.

Albemarle Stock Down 9.7 %

NYSE ALB traded down $27.61 on Friday, hitting $258.01. 5,758,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.45.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

