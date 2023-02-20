Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $277.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.75.

Shares of LH stock opened at $256.26 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $281.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average of $234.72.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

