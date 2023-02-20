Mizuho Raises Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $53.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

