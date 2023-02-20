MML Investors Services LLC Buys 104,577 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $167,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $143.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,212. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

