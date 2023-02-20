MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,026 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,075,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,673. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.