MML Investors Services LLC Has $41.58 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.39.

NVDA traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,588,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,419,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

