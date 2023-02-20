MML Investors Services LLC Has $65.32 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,948,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $154.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

