MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,769 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $56,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.27 on Monday, hitting $208.31. 213,738,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,431,297. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.