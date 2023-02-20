MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 32,061 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $32,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.90. 3,549,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 259.41%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

