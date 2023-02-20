MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,087 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $35,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.26. 4,809,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,288. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

