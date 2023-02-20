Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $307.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $307.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $360.17.

MOH traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.07. 589,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,685. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

