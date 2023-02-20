Monero Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $163.31 or 0.00670235 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $86.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,365.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00402737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00092784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00561688 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00174140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00198327 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,242,580 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

