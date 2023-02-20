Monero Price Up 3.9% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Monero has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $106.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $167.38 or 0.00684068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,468.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00400931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00092492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00565490 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00174455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00205168 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,242,648 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

