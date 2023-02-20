Morgan Stanley Boosts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $65.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.3 %

TXG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.61. 1,314,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,573. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 in the last 90 days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.