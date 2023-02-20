Morgan Stanley Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $67.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

DASH traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. 23,601,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,212. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,436 shares of company stock worth $4,880,060. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in DoorDash by 146.9% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after buying an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 201.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,429,000 after buying an additional 1,884,438 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

