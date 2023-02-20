Morgan Stanley Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $270.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.19.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SAM traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.04. 373,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.99 and its 200-day moving average is $358.34. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $18,690,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

