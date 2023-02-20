MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €280.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €234.00 ($251.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €217.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €192.06. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a fifty-two week high of €234.00 ($251.61).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

