MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.14.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.