MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.14.
MTY Food Group Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of MTY stock opened at C$65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
MTY Food Group Increases Dividend
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
