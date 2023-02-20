NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Raised to C$5.50

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRA. Cormark reduced their target price on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

CVE GRA opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

