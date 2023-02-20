Needham & Company LLC Lowers Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target to $5.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sequans Communications Price Performance
Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 41,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The company has a market cap of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.85. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.