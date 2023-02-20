Needham & Company LLC Lowers Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target to $5.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 41,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The company has a market cap of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.85. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

About Sequans Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 595,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.