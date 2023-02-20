Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. 478,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,761. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.