Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 609,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,358. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $430.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

About Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 967,906 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,187,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 440,416 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 533,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

