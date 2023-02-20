Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Shares of NYSE:MX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 609,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,358. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $430.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.
